Monument Health offers COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Monument Health will roll out a new COVID-19 vaccine scheduler to help patients find a time to get their first or second dose, or to place their names on a waiting list to be notified when they can receive the vaccine.

South Dakota is currently still in Phase 1D and prioritizing vaccines for at-risk individuals first, including people age 80 and over and people receiving care for cancer, transplant and dialysis. Vaccination is by appointment only. The next subgroup is identified as individuals who are 75 years and older.

The Department of Health will allow this group to schedule appointments in the coming weeks. DOH announced it will continue to expand eligibility in 5-year increments until South Dakota has completed vaccinations of everyone in Phase 1D, which includes anyone age 65 and older.

South Dakotans in groups 1A and 1C are also currently being vaccinated. These groups include health care workers in patient care, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, public health workers, lab workers, law enforcement, correctional officers, dentists, home health staff, and pharmacists. People in this group who have not yet been vaccinated can go to vaccineregister.monument.health to fill out the online form.