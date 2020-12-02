Monument Health offers new COVID-19 treatment for high-risk patients

Monument Health has begun administering a new type of infusion treatment for COVID-19 patients: bamlanivimab.
Bamlanivimab is one of several medications in development known as monoclonal antibodies. They are laboratory-made proteins designed to block the COVID-19 virus from attaching to cells in the human body.
The treatment is ideal for outpatients who are early in the course of their disease. They generally have mild to moderate symptoms but are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19.
The medication is designed to be given as a single infusion treatment. Patients spend about 2.5 hours at an infusion center, including an hour receiving the medication intravenously and an hour of post-infusion monitoring.
The first dose of the medication was administered to a Monument Health patient on Nov. 17. To date, more than a dozen patients have received the treatment from the hospital system.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers Eli Lilly and Regeneron have been doing investigative trials of monoclonal antibodies. On Nov. 9, Eli Lilly received emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab. Two days later, the first 200 doses of bamlanivimab arrived at Rapid City Hospital. Six days after that, the first Monument Health patient received the treatment.
Regeneron, the second company, has created a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody on Nov. 21, and Monument Health received their first shipment of the medication on Nov. 25.
“We had about a two-weeks heads up that this could be coming,” Brandi Tackett, director of clinical innovations and Rapid City Hospital Infusion Therapy, said. “We’re excited that we were given the opportunity to offer this new treatment to COVID-19 patients in western South Dakota, so we moved as quickly as possible to make it happen.”
Monument Health’s Infusion Plus, on the west end of the Rapid City Hospital campus, and the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute, on the east end, both offer infusion treatments. However, those patients are extremely immunocompromised. To keep them safe, Tackett and her team had to find a place where COVID-19 infusion could be done in isolation from other infusion treatments.
In about a week and a half, they turned a former office space at the far west end of Infusion Plus into a functioning infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients. The space is separate from Infusion Plus and has its own outdoor entrance. The space will have reclining chairs, privacy curtains, infusion pumps and related equipment to treat up to four patients at a time.
Tackett said that the other Monument Health hospitals in Spearfish, Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis are also preparing to offer the COVID-19 infusion treatment.
