Monument Health offers new COVID-19 treatment for high-risk patients

Monument Health has begun administering a new type of infusion treatment for COVID-19 patients: bamlanivimab.

Bamlanivimab is one of several medications in development known as monoclonal antibodies. They are laboratory-made proteins designed to block the COVID-19 virus from attaching to cells in the human body.

The treatment is ideal for outpatients who are early in the course of their disease. They generally have mild to moderate symptoms but are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

The medication is designed to be given as a single infusion treatment. Patients spend about 2.5 hours at an infusion center, including an hour receiving the medication intravenously and an hour of post-infusion monitoring.

The first dose of the medication was administered to a Monument Health patient on Nov. 17. To date, more than a dozen patients have received the treatment from the hospital system.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers Eli Lilly and Regeneron have been doing investigative trials of monoclonal antibodies. On Nov. 9, Eli Lilly received emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab. Two days later, the first 200 doses of bamlanivimab arrived at Rapid City Hospital. Six days after that, the first Monument Health patient received the treatment.