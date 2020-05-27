Monument Health projects West River COVID-19 cases will nearly triple in the next two weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Experts at Monument Health have determined that COVID-19 cases will surpass more than 775 cases in the next two weeks, and the area will see its peak infection rate change from early July to late June.

“COVID-19 is real and projected to grow rapidly in our region over the coming weeks,” said Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health.

Cases West River reached 273 total COVID-19 cases and 179 of those are active cases, according to the latest data from the state health department. The bulk of the cases are in Pennington County, with 172 total cases, 3 deaths and 134 active cases.

Monument Health’s short-term projections are based on data from the past two weeks, which were used to calculate expected growth over the next two weeks. The hospital system says in 14 days, the number of COVID-19 cases West River could grow to 776.

Monument Health is basing their projections off of a growth factor known as the doubling rate. The current rate is eight days, as Tuesday’s positives were at 266. The time span from when the number of cases was at half of that number was eight days ago on May 19 when there were 137 positive cases.