Monument Health says it can handle increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

While caregivers at Monument Health have seen increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus in recent days, doctors say the coronavirus patients are manageable compared to the pandemic’s indirect effects.
Fifty COVID-19 patients were at the hospital Tuesday, and an additional two patients were hospitalized Wednesday for a record 52 in the hospital at one time.
Fifty-two patients can stay in a converted HVU unit and a floor called the foothills at the Rapid City hospital, but surpassing that would move patients to a 152-bed unit with an open floor plan above the HVU called the “prairie.”
The hospitalization records are “manageable,” Dr. Brad Archer said Wednesday, noting the bigger concerns for the largest hospital system in the Black Hills are the “indirect effects of COVID-19” such as the ability to discharge patients.
Archer, the chief medical officer, said nursing facilities are “certainly under stress” and unable to accommodate new patients who need services before they’re discharged.
“That’s causing some more of our problems that way rather than a specific surge in COVID-19 patients being the problem,” Archer said.
Other problems include a “backlash of even more severe cases” among patients who neglected their routine care, particularly among patients who have chronic diseases or illnesses, Archer said.
“We learned some lessons in the spring that we don’t intend to replicate,” he said. “We’d like to make sure that everybody continues to get their routine care. (Patients with chronic issues) can end up with much more serious problems that require much more intensive services down the road” by neglecting routine care.
Predictive models show COVID-19 patient hospitalizations may increase, Archer said, but in “really more of a sustained need” as opposed to a “sharp increase or a sharp drop off.”
“Our expectation is that this will sort of continue in roughly the same range of numbers that we have now,” Archer said.
The staff continues to care for the 52 patients hospitalized Wednesday, Archer said, noting the hospital system can still “flex” its staffing to care for more patients as needed. No extra staff has had to help the caregivers assigned to COVID-19 patients since Archer told staff to prepare for a “surge” in August, he said.
“That’s not new, that’s not unique to COVID-19, frankly,” he said of staffing shifts. “This is just how health care works in regards to staffing. We don’t get to control the demand, so our supply is built around being flexible and it always has been.”
Archer said Monument Health has adequate beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators and testing supplies.
“If we run into a problem down the road and if numbers continue to increase of overall patients that require critical care, it will be our overall critical care beds and our staffing for critical care that will really be more of the issue, more so than ventilators,” Archer said.
Monument Health’s pandemic plan includes a “catastrophic phase” where the hospital system would partner with the National Guard if needed. Gov. Kristi Noem had said the Guard would set up 100-bed hospitals in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, but neither hospital has been used thus far and Archer said “we won’t have to execute any of that plan at this point.”
Archer said he’s hoping for a “light” flu season, less traffic as tourists leave and fewer trauma cases coming in.
With holidays like Halloween coming up, Archer said he would remind people to adhere to CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, (the pandemic) is going to continue,” he said. “We anticipate several more months before we see a vaccine that’s been approved and effectively distributed. We could have several more months before we have any kind of protective measures that allow the numbers to start coming down and for otherwise normal activities to resume.”
