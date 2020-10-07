Monument Health says it can handle increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

“That’s not new, that’s not unique to COVID-19, frankly,” he said of staffing shifts. “This is just how health care works in regards to staffing. We don’t get to control the demand, so our supply is built around being flexible and it always has been.”

Archer said Monument Health has adequate beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators and testing supplies.

“If we run into a problem down the road and if numbers continue to increase of overall patients that require critical care, it will be our overall critical care beds and our staffing for critical care that will really be more of the issue, more so than ventilators,” Archer said.

Monument Health’s pandemic plan includes a “catastrophic phase” where the hospital system would partner with the National Guard if needed. Gov. Kristi Noem had said the Guard would set up 100-bed hospitals in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, but neither hospital has been used thus far and Archer said “we won’t have to execute any of that plan at this point.”

Archer said he’s hoping for a “light” flu season, less traffic as tourists leave and fewer trauma cases coming in.