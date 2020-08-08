Monument Health seeks muralist for breast cancer awareness project in Art Alley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monument Health is looking for an artist who can raise breast cancer awareness by painting a mural in Art Alley downtown.

The health care system will give a $500 prize to the artist with the best proposal, who will then have 30 days to create the mural.

The mural should help Monument Health promote yearly mammograms as well as offer hope and strength for breast cancer patients and survivors.

The contest, in its third year, is open to visual artists who work with aerosol, airbrush, brush or other media. The site has already been selected in Art Alley.

To enter, Monument Health asks artists to submit their mural design idea along with examples of their work by Aug. 28. The top designs will be posted on Facebook, and the entry with the most likes by Sept. 4 will be chosen for the project.

The mural must be completed by Friday, Oct. 2, the start of national breast cancer awareness month. Entries and questions can be sent to dhirsch@monument.health.

