Monument Health tells staff to prepare for COVID surge after 60 health care workers test positive in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monument Health leaders told physicians and caregivers to “prepare for a surge in cases in the coming weeks” after a total of 60 physicians and caregivers tested positive for COVID-19 in August, including 44 in the past week.

Another 167 caregivers are being monitored following COVID-19 exposures either at work or in the community, according to a system-wide email sent to Monument Health staff on Friday.

“We have the facilities to serve our communities,” but the increase in positive cases and exposures among staff created a staffing challenge for the hospital system, the email said.

“We’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our communities and within our Monument Health physician and caregiver group,” Brad Archer, chief medical officer, said in the email. “Based on these increases, we must be prepared for a surge in cases in the coming weeks.”

Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health, said the numbers are system-wide and the health care system that serves the Black Hills is not contact tracing in these cases, which would be up to the state health department to conduct.