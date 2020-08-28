Monument Health tells staff to prepare for COVID surge after 60 health care workers test positive in August

Monument Health leaders told physicians and caregivers to “prepare for a surge in cases in the coming weeks” after a total of 60 physicians and caregivers tested positive for COVID-19 in August, including 44 in the past week.
Another 167 caregivers are being monitored following COVID-19 exposures either at work or in the community, according to a system-wide email sent to Monument Health staff on Friday.
“We have the facilities to serve our communities,” but the increase in positive cases and exposures among staff created a staffing challenge for the hospital system, the email said.
“We’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in our communities and within our Monument Health physician and caregiver group,” Brad Archer, chief medical officer, said in the email. “Based on these increases, we must be prepared for a surge in cases in the coming weeks.”
Dan Daly, spokesman for Monument Health, said the numbers are system-wide and the health care system that serves the Black Hills is not contact tracing in these cases, which would be up to the state health department to conduct.
Robin Zebroski, another Monument Health spokesperson, said this is not a critical situation at this time but that "we're doing all that we can to protect the health of our teams so that we can care for our communities through the expected surge in hospitalizations in the weeks to come."
Zebroski said the 44 team members who are out with COVID-19 positive test results represent less than 1% of the workforce at Monument Health.
"As we see community positive cases increase, we see our internal positive cases among physicians and caregivers mirror this trend," Zebroski said.
Archer said he asks staff to be “extra diligent to protect your personal health” by following personal protective equipment guidelines, limit exposures outside of work, continue to monitor symptoms and to stay home if one is sick.
“Your health is important to us,” Archer said to staff in the email. “We need you, and our communities need you.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.