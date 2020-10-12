Monument Health to add new testing route to bolster overwhelmed nurse triage line

After unveiling the Nurse Triage Line at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March when South Dakota saw its first cases, Monument Health has received more than 40,000 calls to the hotline.

The call volume has doubled in recent weeks, creating bottlenecks for the ten nurses who respond to calls and longer wait times for the patients seeking COVID-19 care or testing on the other end.

Spokesman Dan Daly said the hospital system has seen an increase of calls coming in, starting in mid-August following the rally and with school starting.

On average, the phone line would see 250 calls on weekdays and 100 calls on weekends. Call volumes now hover around 500 each day and 200 calls each day on weekends, Daly said.

Monument Health will roll out a new program where patients with mild symptoms can schedule COVID-19 tests on a secure portal through MyChart. Patients can also receive their results through the website.

In the future, the hotline is for those with severe symptoms, serious concerns and questions about COVID-19, Daly said.

"It will take some of the pressure off the nurses and cut the waiting times down," he said.

