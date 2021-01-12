Monument Health to expand Cancer Care Institute with $36 million project

The project will also add comprehensive brachytherapy services, integrative services and improved infusion services. Architects are designing a two-story facility with ample clinic space at the current location at the east end of the Rapid City Hospital campus.

On the second floor of the building where there’s infusion therapy, a process that can take several hours, there will be a “beautiful view of the Black Hills, more privacy, and a much better situation than they have today,” Pat Burchill, chairman of the Monument Health Foundation, said.

“Many of the areas we provide infusion therapy in today are divided by curtains, so you’re sitting next to someone else and there isn’t much space for privacy, for conversations, for your family to be sitting next to you,” Davidson said, noting the renovations will have private spaces for chemotherapy separated by walls, not curtains.

An $8.5 million capital campaign, “Together We Can,” will help fund the project. The Monument Health Foundation has pledged $6.5 million to the construction project, and the hospital said the remaining $2 million will come from donations.

The cancer unit has “outgrown the existing space over the last 20 years,” Doug Petereit, a radiation oncologist at Monument Health, said. “Our communities deserve a state-of-the-art, modern cancer center that offers treatment for nearly 99% of all the cancers seen, close to home.”

