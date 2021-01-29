Monument Health to offer free asymptomatic COVID-19 tests at stock show

For the second year, Monument Health is providing free and low-cost services during the Black Hills Stock Show inside the Rodeo Zone in the Ice Arena, but with a focus on COVID-19 safety and prevention this year.
Services provided will include free asymptomatic COVID testing, testing for the COVID antibody and low-cost immunizations to protect you from influenza, pneumonia, human papillomavirus, shingles and others. Immunizations will be available at the Community Health Summit, no appointment necessary. Additional resources and screenings will also be available.
In addition, Monument Health will host speakers on the Rodeo Zone stage focusing on COVID-19 vaccination safety, mental health and COVID-19, heart health and COVID-19, and other topics. Monument Health general surgeons will provide demonstrations on the DaVinci Robotic Assisted Surgery System on Feb. 5-6.
“As the largest health care provider in western South Dakota, Monument Health has a responsibility to serve our communities, especially during this time,” said Cory Ferguson, Monument Health Community Relations Specialist. “We feel it’s important to bring these COVID-19 services, prevention measures and education opportunities to reach a population who may not have access to health care in their rural communities.”
The Community Health Summit will be located in the Civic Center Ice Arena Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, during Rodeo Rapid City. Admission is free. Masks will be required and other COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including hand sanitizing and social distancing. The venue will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, with clinical screenings and preventive care available Jan. 29, 30, 31 and Feb. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Lab wellness screenings including asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 IgG antibody testing and others will be available each day. The full schedule of events is available on our website by going to monument.health/communityhealthsummit.
For the first time, the Monument Health Foundation will join the Community Health Summit booth to sell its Tough Enough to Wear Pink T-Shirts. Proceeds from the shirt sales will support cancer care at the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute.
Monument Health plans to conduct this and future Community Health Summits at the Civic Center as part of its plan to promote wellness and serve the community’s long-term health care needs.