Monument Health to offer free asymptomatic COVID-19 tests at stock show

For the second year, Monument Health is providing free and low-cost services during the Black Hills Stock Show inside the Rodeo Zone in the Ice Arena, but with a focus on COVID-19 safety and prevention this year.

Services provided will include free asymptomatic COVID testing, testing for the COVID antibody and low-cost immunizations to protect you from influenza, pneumonia, human papillomavirus, shingles and others. Immunizations will be available at the Community Health Summit, no appointment necessary. Additional resources and screenings will also be available.

In addition, Monument Health will host speakers on the Rodeo Zone stage focusing on COVID-19 vaccination safety, mental health and COVID-19, heart health and COVID-19, and other topics. Monument Health general surgeons will provide demonstrations on the DaVinci Robotic Assisted Surgery System on Feb. 5-6.

“As the largest health care provider in western South Dakota, Monument Health has a responsibility to serve our communities, especially during this time,” said Cory Ferguson, Monument Health Community Relations Specialist. “We feel it’s important to bring these COVID-19 services, prevention measures and education opportunities to reach a population who may not have access to health care in their rural communities.”