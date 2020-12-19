Monument Health, Tribal health board support Medicaid expansion ballot measures for 2022

According to the Legislative Research Council, Medicaid expansion would cover an additional 42,500 South Dakotans and in the first year of implementation, would earn South Dakota $301.8 million in federal support for up to $20.8 million investment from the state.

South Dakota is one of 13 states that has yet to expand Medicaid under the 2020 federal Affordable Care Act. Former Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard had supported expansion.

Monument Health has long supported expanding access to health care in the state, according to Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican who is vice president of government affairs for Monument Health and the assistant majority leader of the South Dakota Legislature.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a health care and economic crisis for countless families in the state,” Diedrich said. “Medicaid expansion would help more than 40,000 South Dakotans get health coverage, and bring hundreds of millions of our tax dollars home from Washington, D.C.”

Diedrich said Medicaid expansion would help tourism, agriculture and other businesses to meet the needs of South Dakota’s communities.