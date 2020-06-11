Monument Health uses advanced air filter system to kill pathogens

Monument Health is using active air purification systems to neutralize its helicopter exhaust fumes, but the filters have an added benefit: killing the airborne COVID-19 virus.
The Rapid City hospital recently installed the active air purification systems within its air handling equipment to neutralize the fumes from its medical helicopters, which land on the rooftop helipad.
The Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) Needlepoint Bi-Polar ionization technology embedded in the systems also kills pathogens such as COVID-19, and has been proven to have a very high effectiveness in killing the SARS Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
The technology works by breaking up the water molecules in the air, creating ions that treat aerosolized airborne and surface-borne pathogens in the space. These systems continuously push ionized air into the building’s spaces, killing pathogens, protecting patients and caregivers from hospital-borne illness.
After seeing successful installation of the systems in Rapid City, Monument Health decided to add more of the GPS purification systems to its other locations in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Each of the hospitals in these locations will get the systems installed to add another layer of protection against COVID-19.
Monument Health has spent more than $250,000 on the air purification systems, according to a press release, in order to improve air quality, remove odor, reduce potential for hospital-acquired infections and kill common pathogens such as C-difficile, MRSA, E.coli, NoroVirus, and Legionella.
“This is a significant investment that will improve the health and safety of the communities we serve and the physicians and caregivers who care for our patients,” said Dave Ellenbecker, Vice President of Facilities Management and Plant Operations.
Needlepoint bi-polar ionization technology was introduced as Monument Health teams continued to invest in preparing for COVID-19 patients. The equipment is installed within the air handling systems serving most of the patient care areas within the Rapid City Hospital. These locations include the Heart and Vascular Unit, Emergency Department, North Tower Floors 6 -10, Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms, CATH/EP Labs and COVID-19 surge spaces.
These GPS units are used at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, as well as other major hospitals across the country.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.