Monument Health uses advanced air filter system to kill pathogens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monument Health is using active air purification systems to neutralize its helicopter exhaust fumes, but the filters have an added benefit: killing the airborne COVID-19 virus.

The Rapid City hospital recently installed the active air purification systems within its air handling equipment to neutralize the fumes from its medical helicopters, which land on the rooftop helipad.

The Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) Needlepoint Bi-Polar ionization technology embedded in the systems also kills pathogens such as COVID-19, and has been proven to have a very high effectiveness in killing the SARS Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

The technology works by breaking up the water molecules in the air, creating ions that treat aerosolized airborne and surface-borne pathogens in the space. These systems continuously push ionized air into the building’s spaces, killing pathogens, protecting patients and caregivers from hospital-borne illness.

After seeing successful installation of the systems in Rapid City, Monument Health decided to add more of the GPS purification systems to its other locations in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Each of the hospitals in these locations will get the systems installed to add another layer of protection against COVID-19.