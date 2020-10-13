More than 300 now hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota

The number of people hospitalized in South Dakota climbed to the highest level yet at 302 patients after 25 more people were admitted to in-patient care for COVID-19 illnesses in the past day. Fifty patients are in the Monument Health system.

The state identified 414 new cases of coronavirus on only 1,158 tests for Tuesday's report yielding a positivity rate of 35.8%. There have been 29,339 cases in the state with 6,044 of those considered active. This is only the second day for South Dakota to have more than 6,000 active cases, but the number was down 18 from Monday's report.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

Pennington County added 30 new cases on 89 tests. The county has had 3,207 cases with 632 of those still considered active infections. Oglala-Lakota County reported six new cases and Meade County had five. Fall River County had four new cases and Lawrence and Custer counties had two. Butte County reported one new infection.