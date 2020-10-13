More than 300 now hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota

The number of people hospitalized in South Dakota climbed to the highest level yet at 302 patients after 25 more people were admitted to in-patient care for COVID-19 illnesses in the past day. Fifty patients are in the Monument Health system.
The state identified 414 new cases of coronavirus on only 1,158 tests for Tuesday's report yielding a positivity rate of 35.8%. There have been 29,339 cases in the state with 6,044 of those considered active. This is only the second day for South Dakota to have more than 6,000 active cases, but the number was down 18 from Monday's report.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Pennington County added 30 new cases on 89 tests. The county has had 3,207 cases with 632 of those still considered active infections. Oglala-Lakota County reported six new cases and Meade County had five. Fall River County had four new cases and Lawrence and Custer counties had two. Butte County reported one new infection.
Minnehaha County was responsible for more than a third of the new infections in the state with 153. Neighboring Lincoln County added 53 cases. Brookings County reported 28 new infections and Brown County added 18. Union County reported 15 new cases and Davison County added 10. Yankton County added six positive tests and there were five in lake and Haakon counties. There were four new cases in Clay, Codington , Faulk, Roberts, Spink and Turner counties.
Bon Homme, Corson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, McCook, Moody, Tripp and Walworth counties had three new infections and two were reported in Grant, Gregory, Jones, Miner and Sanborn counties. Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Charles Mix, Day, Edmunds, Hanson, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson and Todd counties each had one new infection Tuesday.
In the state’s K-12 schools, there have been 2,305 COVID-19 cases among 1,643 students and 662 staff. That is an increase of 381 students and 140 staff in a week. Of all the cases, 1,771 have recovered and 534 are still active — an increase of 113 from last week.
There were 13 new cases Tuesday among children under 10 and 31 in children between 10-19. People in their 20s were responsible for 65 new infections and there were 84 positive tests among people over 70.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.