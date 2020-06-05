More than 5,800 people seeking 28,000 tickets apply by midday for Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks show

Zone 1, which is seating in the interior areas of the park including the amphitheater, grand view terrace and the terrace outside the restaurant. There will be 500 general ticket winners in this zone, with each ticket including space for six people and one parking spot.

Zone 2, which is seating in the exterior areas of the park including seating in the gravel lot across the highway from the parking ramp. Ticket winners in this area must bring a lawn chair, and there will be one or two jumbo screens provided in this zone so attendees can see programming taking place in the amphitheater. There will be 591 general ticket winners in this category, and each ticket has space for six people and one parking spot.