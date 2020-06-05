More than 5,800 people seeking 28,000 tickets apply by midday for Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks show

The ticket lottery determining who can go to the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore that President Trump is expected to attend saw more than 5,689 applicants by Friday afternoon, according to the state.
Katlyn Richter, public relations director at the Department of Tourism, said an early report from recreation.gov, which is handling the ticket sales, said more than 5,689 applicants requested a total of 28,598 tickets by midday Friday.
Lottery ticket sales opened 8 a.m. Friday and will close 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will be awarded by June 12.
The FAQ page for the event says it costs $1 to enter the lottery, which is a non-refundable fee and doesn’t guarantee tickets. Those who are selected to receive tickets won’t pay any additional cost.
Maximum capacity for the event is 7,500 people in ticketed areas. Tickets are available for groups of six in the following areas:
Zone 1, which is seating in the interior areas of the park including the amphitheater, grand view terrace and the terrace outside the restaurant. There will be 500 general ticket winners in this zone, with each ticket including space for six people and one parking spot.
Zone 2, which is seating in the exterior areas of the park including seating in the gravel lot across the highway from the parking ramp. Ticket winners in this area must bring a lawn chair, and there will be one or two jumbo screens provided in this zone so attendees can see programming taking place in the amphitheater. There will be 591 general ticket winners in this category, and each ticket has space for six people and one parking spot.
Zone 2 Shuttle Service will see 160 general ticket winners, and each ticket has space for six people with shuttle service from Keystone. Guests in this zone are asked to park outside of the memorial grounds and will be shuttled up the mountain, and be seated in Zone 2.
No extra social distancing measures are in place for the event even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ripple through South Dakota. Jim Hagen, tourism secretary, said the attendance of 7,500 was decided before the pandemic with the input of the National Park Service, Department of Interior and state and local officials.
What the event might cost the state, local officials and law enforcement has yet to be determined as both President Trump and Vice President Pence are set to attend. Environmental concerns have also been raised with glowing embers from the spectacle, and the potential to contaminate groundwater.
