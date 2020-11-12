More than 60,000 South Dakotans have now tested positive for COVID; 18,772 cases still active

The South Dakota Department of Health didn't report any deaths Thursday due to Wednesday's Veterans Day holiday, but the number of positive tests and active cases both soared to record levels.
The state reported 2,019 infections on 2,968 people tested for the first time for a 68.1% positivity rate, but there was a total of 6,869 total tests reported, which includes health care workers and others who are tested repeatedly, for an overall positivity rate of 29.4%.
The state now has had 60,716 cases and 18,722 of those still active. One in every 47 people in the state is currently battling an active COVID-19 infection.
There are 551 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals with 97 in intensive care units and 49 using ventilators. There are 112 patients being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Pennington County had a record 344 positive tests on only 388 tests reported — an 88.7% positivity rate. There are a record 2,078 active cases in the county. Lawrence County reported 60 new cases and Meade County had 44. There were 30 positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County and 22 in Butte County. Custer County had 14 new cases and Fall River County added 10.
Minnehaha County reported 474 new infections Thursday. Brown County had 76 and Lincoln County added 66. Davison County added 63 new cases and there were 59 in Beadle County. Codington County reported 46 positive tests and Clay County had 43. Dewey County reported 36 new infections and Brookings had 35. There were 34 in Hughes County and 33 new cases in Union County.
Lake and Todd counties each added 28 new cases and there were 22 in Roberts and Yankton counties. Day County had 20 positive tests and Tripp County had 19. There were 18 new infections in Brule and Walworth counties and 16 in Spink County. Charles Mix and Corson counties each added 15 new cases and Turner County had 14. Grant County reported 12 new infections and Hamlin County had 11. There were 10 new cases in Aurora County and eight in Buffalo, Faulk, Lyman, Moody and Ziebach counties.
Bon Homme and Gregory counties each added seven new infections and there were six in Deuel, Edmunds, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury and Marshall counties. Clark, Hand and McPherson counties added five positive tests and there were four in Bennett, Mellette and Potter counties. McCook, Sanborn and Stanley counties added three cases and there were two in Douglas, Harding, Jackson, Jerauld and Sully counties. Hyde, Jones and Perkins counties each had one positive test.
People over 70 made up 193 new infections on Thursday's report. There were 367 new cases in patients in their 20s and 373 in children under 19.
