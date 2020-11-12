More than 60,000 South Dakotans have now tested positive for COVID-19; 18,772 cases still active

The South Dakota Department of Health didn't report any deaths Thursday due to Wednesday's Veterans Day holiday, but the number of positive tests and active cases both soared to record levels.

The state reported 2,019 infections on 2,968 people tested for the first time for a 68.1% positivity rate, but there was a total of 6,869 total tests reported, which includes health care workers and others who are tested repeatedly, for an overall positivity rate of 29.4%.

The state now has had 60,716 cases and 18,722 of those still active. One in every 47 people in the state is currently battling an active COVID-19 infection.

There are 551 people being treated in South Dakota hospitals with 97 in intensive care units and 49 using ventilators. There are 112 patients being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Pennington County had a record 344 positive tests on only 388 tests reported — an 88.7% positivity rate. There are a record 2,078 active cases in the county. Lawrence County reported 60 new cases and Meade County had 44. There were 30 positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County and 22 in Butte County. Custer County had 14 new cases and Fall River County added 10.