Most of 61 who tested positive at Camp Judson are teenagers, DOH says

Malsam-Rysdon said there are approximately 500 EMS providers West River who will be tested for COVID-19 this weekend and next week ahead of the rally, which starts Aug. 7.

Southern said the DOH is working with the state’s public colleges, universities and technical schools to increase access to testing on their campuses.

Patricia Brinkley, assistant administrator for the DOH, said the state will continue mass testing of its long-term care community in the form of antigen testing.

Three facilities in the state will receive the antigen testing equipment and supplies this week, but Brinkley didn’t name the facilities in the call and pointed callers to data.cms.gov for more information. Southern said HHS is targeting hotspots for this form of testing.

Southern said the state is assisting federal partners in distribution and allocation of the drug remdesivir to health care facilities in South Dakota. Last week, the state received 10 cases and another four cases are expected next week, he said.