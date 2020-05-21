Mount Rushmore opening for Memorial Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mount Rushmore National Memorial will welcome visitors for Memorial Day weekend, about three weeks earlier than previously planned.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Facebook page.

“After careful consideration and consultation with local and state health authorities, we are pleased to announce that Mount Rushmore’s parking lot, retail shops, and Memorial Team Ice Cream will open earlier than expected on Saturday, May 23,” according to a post at facebook.com/mtrushmorenationalmemorial.

As of Thursday, the banner on Mount Rushmore National Memorial’s website said the park is closed and won’t reopen until June 14, but a notice elsewhere on the home page confirms the memorial's restaurants and facilities will open Saturday.

The National Park Service website provided some specifics about what will be available to visitors. The grounds will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the parking garage is open and parking is free until further notice. The Nature Trail and the Presidential Trail will be open to the base of the mountain, and the Sculptor's Studio will be open.