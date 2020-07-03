Mount Rushmore ready to put on a big show for President Trump

Fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore on Friday evening after collaboration between President Trump and Gov. Kristi Noem and after the annual spectacle was first cancelled in 2009 due to environmental concerns for the potential of a forest fire and groundwater contamination in the Black Hills National Forest.
Maggie Seidel, an advisor to Noem, has said that Trump and Noem “have been talking about this since before she was sworn in.” Noem previously said a year-and-a-half of planning went into the event.
The Noem administration previously said it would raise private money for the event, but a report by SDPB found taxpayers will now foot the bill — up to $350,000 — from a fund for research and economic development. The current balance in that fund is $23 million.
The state has contracted with Pyro Spectaculars, a California fireworks company, to produce the 18-minute fireworks show.
Seidel defended the use of state funds for the fireworks show.
“Questioning whether or not it’s economic development … of course it is,” she said. “Our return on investment for just the 7,500 people coming is $2 million. The investment of $350,000 and the marketing that gets us globally is one heck of a good investment.”
What's ahead
Highways will close from 12:01 a.m. Friday until opening at 1:30 p.m. for ticket holders. The morning closure will allow for a security sweep. Highways close again at 6 p.m.
Mount Rushmore opens at 1:30 p.m. for ticket holders, although access may be limited due to traffic. Programming will begin at 4 p.m.
Dana Soehn, spokesperson for the National Park Service, said programming will include the following performances (in order of appearance):
The US Air Force Academy Accessory Band. The nine-piece pop music group is named “Pegasus.”
Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln re-enactors will present talks and pose for photographs.
Jasmine Pickner-Bell, a member of the Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe, will perform a Sacred Hoop Dance.
Darrell Red Cloud, Lakota storyteller, will speak.
Sequoia Crosswhite, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, will provide original music and storytelling.
The 147th United States Army Band will play, followed by the US Air Force Academy Concert Band.
Flyovers are also planned for the event. The Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 Bombers and the Blue Angels have been practicing in the area over the last few days.
As the event programming takes place, President Trump is set to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base on Air Force One by 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
Officials couldn’t say how Trump would get to the monument for security reasons, but Journal photographers observed a helicopter landing pad near the monument.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Noem and Trump are set to speak at the event around 8 p.m. before the fireworks go off. Seidel didn’t say which of their family members would be in attendance, or which White House officials would be at the event.
Fireworks are set to start at 9:15, according to the latest update from the National Park Service. Crews used a high line system to transport the fireworks atop Mount Rushmore on Tuesday. A multi-agency team will make the final call on whether the fireworks should go off.
Mount Rushmore reopens to the public by 5 a.m. July 4.
Live streams, media access
The feed for the live-stream will be provided by Fox.
Ian Fury, communications director for Noem’s office, said local television outlets that are affiliated with a national network will need to reach out to their DC bureaus to pull the feed from the pool transmission, provided by Fox.
The state is also providing a live-stream which will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Attendance, VIPs
South Dakota’s Congressional delegation — Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson — will all be in attendance. Rounds’ office said his wife, Jean, will not be at the event after completing a successful cancer treatment in May.
Seidel couldn’t disclose whether Trump would stay the night in the Black Hills or make any other appearances in the area, citing security reasons.
A FAQ page for the event created by the state tourism department states that “to the best of our knowledge, there will not be photo or greeting opportunities available” with President Trump.
Noem's office also would not disclose how many free tickets were given away to state legislators or other local politicians or who received those tickets.
Seidel said “there’s a lot of people that are upset that they didn’t get chosen,” noting more than 25,000 people requested more than 125,000 seats for the event.
Some people have posted on social media that they entered the ticket lottery and requested six tickets, but don’t plan to attend the event.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!