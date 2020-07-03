Mount Rushmore ready to put on a big show for President Trump

Flyovers are also planned for the event. The Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 Bombers and the Blue Angels have been practicing in the area over the last few days.

As the event programming takes place, President Trump is set to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base on Air Force One by 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officials couldn’t say how Trump would get to the monument for security reasons, but Journal photographers observed a helicopter landing pad near the monument.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Noem and Trump are set to speak at the event around 8 p.m. before the fireworks go off. Seidel didn’t say which of their family members would be in attendance, or which White House officials would be at the event.