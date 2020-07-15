National American University donates items while sharpening online focus

National American University, which went from a traditional to an online school in 2019, is now parting with its desks, books and office supplies.
NAU President and CEO Ronald Shape said the transition to online learning is “particularly valuable today, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges involved in providing education in a traditional classroom setting.”
The Rapid City-based university had seen a 30% drop in enrollment in 2018 across its 24 campus locations in 10 states and online. What began as 8,000 students dropped to 5,600 by 2018. NAU soon cut programs and laid off numerous employees. By March 2019, 4,000 students were enrolled. Now, NAU enrolls approximately 1,750 students, Shape said.
A portion of the former NAU campus was purchased by the city in May last year, and later became the OneHeart campus and Care Center at 321 Kansas City Street, which now houses several departments and programs under one roof.
Shape said in an email that the university has been responding to changes in the U.S. higher education landscape over the last several years by transitioning away from “ground-based programs” to predominantly online programs to “better serve our students, who want full mobile functionality and support services available 24/7.”
NAU was one of the first regionally accredited institutions to receive approval to offer online programs, giving its first online course in 1998 when students could “get your degree, set yourself free” as their motto once stated.
In recent weeks, the university has been purging its desks, chairs and office partitions, as well as full law, fiction and nonfiction libraries via online auctions.
Shape said the university has also donated “considerable supplies” to local school systems, churches, the Partnership with Native Americans, and other nonprofit groups in addition to the auctions.
The central administration for the university still operates in Rapid City with a staff of 60 and offers traditional classes at Ellsworth Air Force Base, as well as at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
Both online and in-person courses are still offered at Ellsworth AFB that vary based on student interest, said Shape, noting 300 students were registered for classes at Ellsworth in the past year.
