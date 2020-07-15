National American University donates items while sharpening online focus

Shape said in an email that the university has been responding to changes in the U.S. higher education landscape over the last several years by transitioning away from “ground-based programs” to predominantly online programs to “better serve our students, who want full mobile functionality and support services available 24/7.”

NAU was one of the first regionally accredited institutions to receive approval to offer online programs, giving its first online course in 1998 when students could “get your degree, set yourself free” as their motto once stated.

In recent weeks, the university has been purging its desks, chairs and office partitions, as well as full law, fiction and nonfiction libraries via online auctions.

Shape said the university has also donated “considerable supplies” to local school systems, churches, the Partnership with Native Americans, and other nonprofit groups in addition to the auctions.

The central administration for the university still operates in Rapid City with a staff of 60 and offers traditional classes at Ellsworth Air Force Base, as well as at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

Both online and in-person courses are still offered at Ellsworth AFB that vary based on student interest, said Shape, noting 300 students were registered for classes at Ellsworth in the past year.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.