National Guard ready to help in Rapid City, Noem says

Allender also echoed Noem’s comments from early Wednesday regarding disappointment she had upon seeing the Confederate flag flown at Rapid City protests.

“Agitation of any kind is not productive, it’s only meant to anger and escalate,” Allender said. “People riding around in pickup trucks with Confederate flags? How embarrassing. We strive all the time to be better. You’re not taking us back to the Confederacy, but certainly it seems to be the best way to anger these protesters because we see it’s working.”

Allender said the crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters he’s been seeing are larger groups of young people such as high schoolers, college students and people in their 20s and 30s.

“The crowd we’re seeing protesting, we’ve not seen many of them before,” he said. “We’ve not heard from them in official channels. The door’s open. There are ways to solve problems and they will not be done in the streets,” he said, noting not many of the protesters have directly reached out to him asking to meet and talk about the issues at hand.

When asked if the highway patrol plane is being used to monitor Rapid City for the last few days, Noem said the plane has been utilized but couldn’t say specifically where it’s been used.

Noem also said she hasn’t received a request from President Trump to send the state’s National Guard to Washington D.C. where similar Black Lives Matter protests have erupted.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.