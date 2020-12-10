Nearly 100 Pennington County residents have died of COVID-19, including 21 in December, state reports

Three Pennington County residents were among 30 COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday. There have been 1,177 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota with 231 of those coming in December. Pennington County has lost 98 residents with 21 of those coming since Dec. 1.

There were 17 men and 13 women whose deaths were reported Thursday — two were in their 60s, six in their 70s and 22 were over 80.

In addition to the three deaths reported in Pennington County, there were seven in Minnehaha County, five in Hamlin County and three in Grant County. Two deaths each were reported in Brookings, Brown and Yankton counties and one each in Davison, Deuel, Dewey, McCook, Roberts and Spink counties.

There are 491 people hospitalized across the state — a decrease of 10 from Wednesday. There are 92 in intensive care units and 55 patients are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 95 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

The state reported 704 new infections Thursday, bringing South Dakota's total to 88,727 with 16,234 of those infections still considered active — an increase of 86 from Wednesday. The 704 new cases came from 1,728 people who were tested for a positivity rate of 40.7%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}