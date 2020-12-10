Nearly 100 Pennington County residents have died of COVID, including 21 in December, state reports

Three Pennington County residents were among 30 COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday. There have been 1,177 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota with 231 of those coming in December. Pennington County has lost 98 residents with 21 of those coming since Dec. 1.
There were 17 men and 13 women whose deaths were reported Thursday — two were in their 60s, six in their 70s and 22 were over 80.
In addition to the three deaths reported in Pennington County, there were seven in Minnehaha County, five in Hamlin County and three in Grant County. Two deaths were reported in Brookings, Brown and Yankton counties and one in Davison, Deuel, Dewey, McCook, Roberts and Spink counties.
There are 491 people hospitalized across the state - a decrease of 10 from Wednesday. There are 92 in intensive care units and 55 patients are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 95 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with 15 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
The state reported 704 new infections Thursday, bringing South Dakota's total to 88,727 with 16,234 of those infections still considered active - an increase of 86 from Wednesday. The 704 new cases came from 1,728 people who were tested for a positivity rate of 40.7%.
Pennington County reported 95 new infections bringing the county's total to 9,703 with 1,865 of those still listed as active. Meade County reported 16 positive tests and there were 15 in Lawrence County. Custer County had eight new cases, Oglala-Lakota County reported six, Butte County had five and there was one in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 160 positive tests Thursday and Codington County added 43. Lincoln County had 39 new cases and Brown County had 31. There were 25 new infections in Yankton County and Hughes County reported 19. Brookings and Union counties added 17 new cases and Turner County had 14.
There were 13 positive tests in Clay and Roberts counties and 12 in Grant County. Eleven people tested positive in Charles Mix and Spink counties and eight in Beadle, Davison, Hamlin, Todd and Tripp counties.
Day and Moody counties had seven cases and Aurora and Deuel counties added six each. Faulk and Walworth counties had five new infections and there were four in Dewey, Edmunds, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties.
Brule, Buffalo, Jackson and McCook counties had three new cases and there were two in Bon Homme, Corson, Gregory, Haakon, Lyman, McPherson and Sanborn counties. One positive test was reported in Bennett, Clark, Douglas, Hand, Harding, lake, Marshall, Mellette, Miner, Perkins, Potter, Stanley and Sully counties.
There were 109 new cases reported in children under 19. Rapid City Area Schools has reported a total of 816 cases among students and staff in the district as of Dec. 9. There are 32 active cases among staff and 90 students have active infections. There are currently 53 staff and 435 students in quarantine.
People in their 20s accounted for 122 new infections and 90 people over 70 tested positive, according to Thursday's report.
