Nearly 6,000 Pennington County residents have received COVID-19 shots

At Monument Health’s former heart and vascular unit building, patients are filtering in and out by the dozens each hour of the day to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital system estimates it has given as many as 752 shots on its busiest day.
On Wednesday, one of those patients was Justin Lena, who has worked as an EMS first responder for more than 32 years and got his first dose. Lena is part of Phase 1C of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Lena, 57, said it’s “very important” that people get the vaccine because it’s “something you can do for the whole community.”
The vaccine will let Lena know he’s “protected in work situations that are uncontrolled,” and it will help “protect myself, my fellow first responders and the public.”
Lena said he’s a strong believer in the vaccine, and that it was “absolutely painless.” He feels it’s very safe to take, and said it’s “important for people not to be afraid” to get vaccinated.
Nurse Kaleh Owen administered Lena’s first dose, and before she administered it, she warned him of the potential side effects of site pain, swelling, redness, joint pain. The symptoms could begin that night and last for two to three days, but would go away.
“The symptoms just let you know your immune system is working,” Owen told her next patient, Jerry Chilk, who was getting his first dose.
Chilk, 77, is a farmer, rancher and retired plumber who might be part of Phase 1D of the state’s vaccine rollout. He showed no apprehension towards taking the vaccine and said “a shot’s a shot,” and “if it helps, it helps.”
“If you don’t get it, how will you know if it works?” Chilk said. “I’ve got to take it to see if it helps. If people didn’t try it, no one would know.”
Owen told Chilk he would have a “free pass” for a few days if he began to feel any side effects from the vaccine.
“That means I don’t have to haul hay on Saturday?” Chilk asked of Owen with a smile.
Lena and Chilk are two of more than 51,080 South Dakotans and 5,740 Pennington County residents who had received a vaccine by Thursday, according to the Department of Health.
Those qualifying for vaccines can schedule a time to get their shot either through their Monument chart, by visiting monument.health/covidvaccine or by calling the nurse triage line at 605-755-1350.