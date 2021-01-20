Nearly 6,000 Pennington County residents have received COVID-19 shots

At Monument Health’s former heart and vascular unit building, patients are filtering in and out by the dozens each hour of the day to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital system estimates it has given as many as 752 shots on its busiest day.

On Wednesday, one of those patients was Justin Lena, who has worked as an EMS first responder for more than 32 years and got his first dose. Lena is part of Phase 1C of the state’s vaccine rollout.

Lena, 57, said it’s “very important” that people get the vaccine because it’s “something you can do for the whole community.”

The vaccine will let Lena know he’s “protected in work situations that are uncontrolled,” and it will help “protect myself, my fellow first responders and the public.”

Lena said he’s a strong believer in the vaccine, and that it was “absolutely painless.” He feels it’s very safe to take, and said it’s “important for people not to be afraid” to get vaccinated.