New and active COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Active COVID-19 cases have climbed to levels not seen in Pennington County and across the state in more than four months.

With 1,569 new cases reported Wednesday, the number of active infections in the state rose to 3,857. This number doesn't account for at home tests not reported to the state. That number is an increase of 558 from last week.

In Pennington County, there were 276 positive tests this week causing the number of active cases to rise to 750 - up 52 over last week. However, due to a spike in Minnehaha County, Pennington County no longer leads the state in new or active cases. Minnehaha County reported 311 new infections this week and 769 active cases - an increase of 142 over last week.

There were five deaths reported Wednesday with four men and one woman succumbing to COVID-19 illnesses. The deaths were reported in Butte, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Bennett and Stanley counties. One death was a man in his 60s and the others were all over 70-years-old.

Hospitalizations also increased significantly from last week. There are now 89 people hospitalized across the state with 23 of those patients in Black Hills region hospitals. There are nine people in intensive care units, including two in Black Hills hospitals.

In Black Hills counties, Lawrence County reported 69 new infections and there were 60 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County reported 39 positive tests and there were 35 in Butte County. Fall River County had 28 new infections and there were 18 in Custer County.

Codington County added 85 new infections this week and there were 73 in Brown County. Lincoln County reported 66 positive tests and there were 51 in Beadle County. Brookings County reported 48 new infections and there were 45 in Hughes County.

Children under 19 accounted for 228 of the 1,569 new infections this week with 227 coming from people in their 20s. There were 315 people over 70 who tested positive.