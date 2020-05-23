New bishop says Catholic Church has learned from the past

“He’s going out to the flock and expressing that,” Muhich says. “I like the fact that he’s applying it broadly. I think it’s his way of saying that the church is accessible to everyone.”

The foot-washing ritual comes from the accounts of Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper. Muhich chose for his episcopal motto — essentially an affirmation of belief and guidance — a reading from John where Jesus tells the Apostles that they should use his foot-washing gesture as an example on how to treat others.

The abuse of children by priests was a horrid deviation from that example, of course. And Muhich said the church must continue its work to support victims and provide a safe environment for all, especially children.

“To the very best of our ability, we have to be vigilant and make sure our churches and schools are the safest environment possible,” he said. “And when something does happen, we have to call law enforcement immediately and let them do their job and not try to investigate those things on our own. That has proven to be a mistake over and over again.”