The South Dakota Board of Regents and the South Dakota Department of Education announced this week the launch of a new college readiness website.

OurDakotaDreams.com offers resources to help students planning to pursue a higher education with the goal to provide information and opportunities for students, parents and educators.

People can access checklists geared to their age groups, learn more about the public colleges and universities in South Dakota and view scholarship information and upcoming events. Student resources on the site include free online tutoring during the school year, information about career camps for seventh and eighth graders and access to college readiness coursework. Educators can find information on a leadership program for experienced teachers, apprenticeship offers and access to resources to help students prepare for post-secondary success.

"This site will be an asset to those who want to take their education further than our K-12 system," said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. "It provides valuable information for students about how to make the most of their middle and high school courses to succeed in higher education."

Other contributors to this website also included the South Dakota Board of Technical Education system, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, and the nonprofit organization, Mapping Your Future.

This collaboration allows the website to be a better user experience while also reaching past the resources that only one department or school might have, according to the DOE.

"We are so excited to launch this site and showcase the hard work of our education coalition with the students and educators of South Dakota," said System Vice President of Academic Affairs Janice Minder. "The relationships built throughout this process are evident on the pages within the Our Dakota Dreams website."

The website is only one of the initiatives created by the Our Dakota Dreams coalition, and is partially funded with federal dollars available to DOE through the American Rescue Plan.