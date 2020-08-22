New IHS facility construction underway; officials aim for 2023 completion

A new multimillion dollar health care facility on the Sioux San campus may be constructed as soon as the summer of 2023, Oyate Health Center officials announced Friday.
The new building is slated to be three times the size of the Oyate Health Center, and several buildings will be razed to combine the services in one central location.
Indian Health Service (IHS) has contracted with Flintco and subcontracted with Rapid City-based Scull Construction Services Inc. for the project.
“This is the start of turning the page, turning to the chapter of this book of the Sioux San medical center here and what it can be, and what it’s going to become,” said James Driving Hawk, acting area director for the Great Plains Area IHS.
“I came to the Great Plains area three years ago with the idea that this facility would start to be built three years ago,” Driving Hawk said. “Three years later, we’re just starting this process. This building is going to have so much potential for all of us.”
The Oyate Health Center serves tribes from Iowa to Turtle Mountain, and the nearest tribes being the Rosebud, Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.
“A group of elders really started this initiative,” said Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board. The elders reached out to the health board and three closest tribes with “a vision for something different.”
“It was their tenacity, their wisdom and perseverance that moved the three tribes to decide to pursue” the building project and to “develop a vision for tribally run health care,” Church said.
Construction began Friday with a formal groundbreaking ceremony by tribal health officials. Demolition and earth clearing is already underway in some areas of the campus, and the rest of the construction will begin with foundation laying in the fall, said Steve Eikanger, president of the southwest region of Flintco.
Foundations should finish by spring 2021, Eikanger said, with the structure up by late fall of 2021. By the summer of 2023, staff will be able to move into the building and out of the preexisting buildings, he said. Flintco’s contract ends in January 2024.
The plan is to take “almost all the buildings” down except for the mechanical building next to the water tower which may be repurposed as a storage area, Eikanger said, and sweat lodges will be relocated.
Eikanger said many of the construction workers from his company will be coming from Colorado, with help supplemented from local Scull construction workers.
