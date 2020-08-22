New IHS facility construction underway; officials aim for 2023 completion

“A group of elders really started this initiative,” said Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board. The elders reached out to the health board and three closest tribes with “a vision for something different.”

“It was their tenacity, their wisdom and perseverance that moved the three tribes to decide to pursue” the building project and to “develop a vision for tribally run health care,” Church said.

Construction began Friday with a formal groundbreaking ceremony by tribal health officials. Demolition and earth clearing is already underway in some areas of the campus, and the rest of the construction will begin with foundation laying in the fall, said Steve Eikanger, president of the southwest region of Flintco.

Foundations should finish by spring 2021, Eikanger said, with the structure up by late fall of 2021. By the summer of 2023, staff will be able to move into the building and out of the preexisting buildings, he said. Flintco’s contract ends in January 2024.

The plan is to take “almost all the buildings” down except for the mechanical building next to the water tower which may be repurposed as a storage area, Eikanger said, and sweat lodges will be relocated.

Eikanger said many of the construction workers from his company will be coming from Colorado, with help supplemented from local Scull construction workers.

