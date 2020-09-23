 Skip to main content
New parking lot to be constructed at Stratobowl access road
Stratobowl

Hot air balloons take flight at the Stratobowl south of Rapid City.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin construction of a new parking lot at the Stratobowl access road on Sept. 28, the DOT announced Wednesday.

The parking lot will be located on the Black Hills National Forest outside of Rapid City on Highway 16. The goal of the project is to provide a parking area for public safety and to avert vehicles parking in the right of way on the highway.

The Forest Service and DOT ask drivers to use caution, as heavy equipment will be working in the area. Access at the construction site may be limited during the week while the crew works.

Officials anticipate the project to be completed in two weeks, conditions permitting.

