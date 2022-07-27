Nine COVID-19 deaths, 1,498 new cases reported in South Dakota this week

Three Black Hills residents were among the nine COVID-19 deaths reported this week in South Dakota.

The nine deaths were the most in any weekly report since May. The deaths included six men and three women. One was in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 60s and four were over 70. Nine counties reported a COVID-19 death this week. They included Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Brown, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, Minnehaha and Tripp counties.

There have been 2,956 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota since March of 2020.

The Department of Health reported 1,498 new cases Wednesday - a slight decrease from recent weeks. Those numbers don't include unreported at-home tests.

The number of active cases in the state grew by 214 to 4,390 this week. Active cases fell by 48 in Pennington County this week. With 231 new infections, there are now 709 active cases in the county. Minnehaha County continues to lead the state with new and active infections. There were 276 positive tests reported there this week with active cases climbing by 15 to 825.

There were 84 new infections in Codington County and Brown County added 71. Oglala-Lakota County reported 52 new cases and there were 51 in Meade County and 50 in Lawrence County.

Lincoln County reported 49 new infections and there were 46 in Charles Mix County and 43 in Beadle County. Brookings County added 39 new cases and there were 36 in Yankton County and 31 in Hughes County. Todd County reported 29 positive tests and there were 28 in Davison County. Fall River County reported 25 new infections and there were 24 in Roberts County. Butte and Moody counties each reported 19 positive tests and Lake and Spink counties each had 18. Custer County had eight new cases this week.

The number of people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 illnesses dropped by four to a total of 82. There are eight people in intensive case units. Only 17 patients are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with no one in ICU.

There were 257 new cases among children under 19 and 226 came from people in their 20s. There were 279 positive tests among people over 70.