Nine deaths, 185 new cases reported Sunday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine COVID-19 deaths Sunday. That brings January's total to 217 and the overall death toll to 1,705 for the state.

The deaths reported Sunday included five women and four men. Three were people over 80, two were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.

Two deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and one each in Aurora, Brookings, Charles Mix, Lincoln, Oglala-Lakota, Todd and Ziebach counties.

The state reported 185 new COVID-19 infections Sunday on 819 people tested. That brought the total to 107,148 with 4,005 of those cases still active.

Hospitals across the state are treating 162 patients with 36 in intensive care units and 27 using ventilators. Twenty-four people are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with three in ICU and five using ventilators.

Pennington County reported 35 new infections, bringing the county's total to 12,241 with 447 of them still considered active.

Meade County recorded five positive tests and there were four in Oglala-Lakota County. Fall River County reported three new infections and there were no positive tests in Butte, Custer or Lawrence counties.