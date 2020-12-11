Nine Pennington County COVID-19 deaths among 33 reported Friday by state

Nine people in Pennington County were among the 33 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 107 with 30 of those coming in the first 11 days of December. The death toll in the state is now 1,210 with 264 in December.

In addition to the nine deaths in Pennington County, there was one in Meade County and one in Custer County. Minnehaha County had six deaths reported Friday, Charles Mix County had three and Grant and Hughes counties each had two. There was one death reported in Brown, Codington, Davison, Day, Douglas, Hamlin, Hutchinson Miner and Perkins counties.

The deaths included 21 women and 12 men. Five of those who succumbed to COVID-19 illness were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and 24 were over 80.

South Dakota reported 945 new infections Friday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 89,672 with 15,622 of those still considered active - a decrease of 612 from Thursday. There are 467 people hospitalized across the state with 91 patients in intensive care units and 55 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 94 people are being treated in hospitals with 16 in ICU and nine on ventilators.

