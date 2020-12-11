Nine Pennington County COVID-19 deaths among 33 reported Friday by state

Nine people in Pennington County were among the 33 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.
That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 107 with 30 of those coming in the first 11 days of December. The death toll in the state is now 1,210 with 264 in December.
In addition to the nine deaths in Pennington County, there was one in Meade County and one in Custer County. Minnehaha County had six deaths reported Friday, Charles Mix County had three and Grant and Hughes counties each had two. There was one death reported in Brown, Codington, Davison, Day, Douglas, Hamlin, Hutchinson Miner and Perkins counties.
The deaths included 21 women and 12 men. Five of those who succumbed to COVID-19 illness were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and 24 were over 80.
South Dakota reported 945 new infections Friday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 89,672 with 15,622 of those still considered active - a decrease of 612 from Thursday. There are 467 people hospitalized across the state with 91 patients in intensive care units and 55 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 94 people are being treated in hospitals with 16 in ICU and nine on ventilators.
There were 160 new infections in children under 19 and 134 people in their 20s tested positive. People over 70 accounted for 114 positive tests Friday.
Pennington County reported 114 new infections from 272 tests Friday. There have been 9,817 total cases in the county with 1,829 of those cases still considered active.
Meade County reported 27 new cases Friday and Lawrence County added 26. There were 12 positive tests in Oglala-Lakota County and seven in Butte and Fall River counties. Custer County reported six new cases.
Minnehaha County had 292 new infections in Friday's report and Lincoln County added 70. There were 40 new cases in Codington County, 28 in Brown County, 27 in Yankton County, 26 in Brookings County and 24 in Dewey County.
Charles Mix County added 19 new infections, Hughes 18, Todd 17, Union 16, Roberts 15 and Clay County added 14. There were 12 positive tests in Davison County and 10 in Grant County.
Seven new infections were reported in Moody County and Beadle, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lyman, McCook, Turner and Walworth counties each added six. Lake and Ziebach counties had five new infections and there were four in Buffalo, Day, Gregory and Spink counties. Bon Homme, Douglas, Haakon and Jackson counties reported three positive tests and there were two in Brule, Deuel, Faulk, McPherson, Perkins, Sanborn and Tripp counties.
One new case was reported in Bennett, Clark, Corson, Hand, Hanson, Mellette, Miner, Stanley and Sully counties.
