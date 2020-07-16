No COVID-19 cases reported from Rushmore fireworks show; 40 test positive at Avantara facility

The state epidemiologist said Thursday that no contact tracing investigations have been reported to the health department that would reflect any COVID-19 exposure from the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore, which President Trump attended.
This announcement comes 13 days after the show. The World Health Organization says the average incubation period for the coronavirus is five to six days, but for some, incubation can take two to 14 days, which is why doctors recommend a 14-day self-quarantine after exposure.
Katlyn Richter, a spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, said she estimates more than two-thirds of the people at the fireworks show were from outside of South Dakota. Ten percent were from the Black Hills and 22 percent were from other parts of the state.
For the remaining 68 percent of those at the fireworks show from outside South Dakota contracted COVID-19, the health department from their state of residence would be responsible for contacting the South Dakota Department of Health to notify any close contacts.
Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said a spread of COVID-19 or a potential outbreak of the coronavirus at the July 3 fireworks event is “not something we have seen as a concern among South Dakota residents.”
The Department of Health has also “not received any reports from additional states that may have had individuals at the fireworks event,” Clayton said.
A public notice for an event like the July 3 fireworks show would only be issued in the event that a person positive for COVID-19 can’t identify all the close contacts — defined as people who spent 15 minutes or more together, within six feet — while able to transmit the virus, Clayton said in an email to the Journal.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, previously said it could take some time before the DOH would be notified of any test results that may be tied back to the July 3 fireworks.
“There can be a delay in getting that information,” she said on July 6. “I can’t give you a firm date in terms of when we will see all test results from a particular event or not, but it’s typically within a few days.”
40 test positive at Avantara facility
Health officials reported a new cluster of COVID-19 on Thursday at Avantara Saint Cloud in Rapid City, where 40 staff and residents recently tested positive.
Clayton said they were reporting the cluster of cases Thursday because it reached the threshold of 40 cases.
"We provide information regarding clusters when there are 40 or more cases identified in a single workplace/setting," he said in an email to the Journal.
An outbreak at Avantara Arrowhead several weeks ago saw 39 residents and 20 employees test positive. Three residents died of COVID-19 there. This marks the second outbreak at an Avantara facility in Rapid City with a coronavirus outbreak.
Clayton didn’t directly answer a question about why this is the second Avantara facility to see cases in Rapid City, but said instead that the “focus is that the facility was able to identify these cases and is taking steps to decrease the spread of transmission.”
A point prevalence survey will identify anyone at the facility who may be infected, he said.
Face masks
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH has always followed the CDC guidance relevant to the response and prevention of COVID-19, including their guidance on wearing face masks.
She also said the DOH will still encourage people to wear masks if they’re in situations “where masking makes sense,” such as close contact with other people for 15 minutes or more within six feet, or in other situations where social distancing isn’t possible.
When asked if the DOH would recommend Gov. Kristi Noem issue an executive order that would prevent stores like Walmart from being able to mandate mask-wearing, Malsam-Rysdon said that’s not likely.
“Folks are pretty clear that the governor does not support government mandates, including a mandate from the government to wear a mask,” she said. Noem “does obviously understand that businesses may take different approaches to minimize COVID-19 spread within their facilities, and I think (she) respects the right of those businesses to make those decisions.”
Four new COVID-19 deaths
Health officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday, as well as 452 new negative results. Only 494 tests were reported in the state Thursday with a positive rate at 8.5%.
Clayton said there were some connectivity issues on lab tests, which may reflect lower testing counts Thursday and the numbers will likely increase by Friday.
Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Union counties, totaling 115 coronavirus fatalities in the state since March 10. Thursday marked the first COVID-19 fatality in Oglala Lakota County.
The four decedents were two men and two women. One was in their 30s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 80s.
New cases by county included Aurora (1), Beadle (1), Brookings (1), Brown (1), Buffalo (3), Dewey (2), Fall River (1), Hughes (2), Lake (2), Lincoln (1), Meade (4), Mellette (2), Minnehaha (6), Oglala Lakota (4), Pennington (5), Perkins (2), Spink (2), Union (1) and Walworth (1).
The state has seen 7,694 total cases of COVID-19, with 6,737 recoveries and 842 active cases as of Thursday. Sixty-one people were hospitalized with coronavirus across the state on Thursday, with 22 at Monument Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
