No COVID-19 cases reported from Rushmore fireworks show; 40 test positive at Avantara facility

The state epidemiologist said Thursday that no contact tracing investigations have been reported to the health department that would reflect any COVID-19 exposure from the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore, which President Trump attended.

This announcement comes 13 days after the show. The World Health Organization says the average incubation period for the coronavirus is five to six days, but for some, incubation can take two to 14 days, which is why doctors recommend a 14-day self-quarantine after exposure.

Katlyn Richter, a spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, said she estimates more than two-thirds of the people at the fireworks show were from outside of South Dakota. Ten percent were from the Black Hills and 22 percent were from other parts of the state.

For the remaining 68 percent of those at the fireworks show from outside South Dakota contracted COVID-19, the health department from their state of residence would be responsible for contacting the South Dakota Department of Health to notify any close contacts.

Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said a spread of COVID-19 or a potential outbreak of the coronavirus at the July 3 fireworks event is “not something we have seen as a concern among South Dakota residents.”