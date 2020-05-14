No-visitor policy returns to Monument Health due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Monument Health announced Thursday it would return to its no-visitor policy at all hospitals, emergency departments and clinics starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Monument Health said the change was due to the "recent increase in COVID-19 cases in western South Dakota."
“We know how important it is for patients and families to be together during difficult times. However, the safety of patients, physicians and caregivers has been the deciding factor for our visitation policy change,” said Brad Archer, the Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health.
Monument Health first established a no-visitor policy for its long-term care centers on March 11. The policy expanded to all facilities March 25. On May 2, Monument Health eased the visitor restriction to allow one visitor per patient. Throughout this time, officials have said that the policy will be updated as conditions change.
The number of West River COVID-19 cases has been rising in the past week. Pennington County went from 16 cases on May 8 to 40 cases as of Thursday.
The following exceptions to the no-visitor policy apply:
- Labor-and-delivery patients may have one person with them during their stay. No siblings allowed.
- Parents with children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Pediatrics Department or the Emergency Department will be allowed to be with their child, one parent at a time.
- Patients in hospice care or receiving end-of-life treatment will be allowed special exceptions to the visitor policy.
Patients are encouraged to use technology to stay in touch with loved ones. Monument Health will assist patients with technology.
In addition, family and friends can send e-cards by visiting the Monument Health E-Cards web page. The card will be printed in the hospital and delivered with the patient’s meal. Patients at all five Monument Health Hospitals as well as the Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital can receive cards.
Concerned about COVID-19?
