No-visitor policy returns to Monument Health due to rise in COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monument Health announced Thursday it would return to its no-visitor policy at all hospitals, emergency departments and clinics starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Monument Health said the change was due to the "recent increase in COVID-19 cases in western South Dakota."

“We know how important it is for patients and families to be together during difficult times. However, the safety of patients, physicians and caregivers has been the deciding factor for our visitation policy change,” said Brad Archer, the Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health.

Monument Health first established a no-visitor policy for its long-term care centers on March 11. The policy expanded to all facilities March 25. On May 2, Monument Health eased the visitor restriction to allow one visitor per patient. Throughout this time, officials have said that the policy will be updated as conditions change.

The number of West River COVID-19 cases has been rising in the past week. Pennington County went from 16 cases on May 8 to 40 cases as of Thursday.

The following exceptions to the no-visitor policy apply: