No-visitor policy to resume Monday at Monument Health due to COVID-19 surge

Monument Health is reinstating its no-visitor policy at all hospitals and emergency departments beginning Monday due to "increasing community transmission of COVID-19 in western South Dakota," the Black Hills hospital system said in a press release.
From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monument Health has updated visitor policies as conditions change. Since July 27, one visitor or support person has been allowed for hospitalized patients, surgery patients, emergency cases and clinic visits.
The new policy doesn't apply to clinics, outpatient surgeries or outpatient procedures where patients can be accompanied by one person.
The hospitals will have exceptions to allow people to accompany labor-and-delivery patients, patients under 18, patients with developmental disabilities and cases where patient education assistance is needed. There are also exceptions for hospice and end-of-life care.
Visitors under these exceptions may visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, must wear a mask at all times, stay in the patient's room and follow all staff instructions on protective equipment and hygiene. Details can be found here.
“Monument Health takes seriously the need to protect our patients and staff, as well as the need to ensure the emotional well-being of patients during their illness and recovery process,” Dr. Brad Archer, chief medical officer at Monument Health, said. “Recent developments in the spread of the COVID-19 virus have informed our decision to take this step.”
Of the 22 counties in western South Dakota counties, all but two — Jones and Ziebach — have substantial community spread, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the past week, the region has averaged nearly 270 new cases per day, and the number of Monument Health hospitalized COVID-19 patients has more than doubled since Oct. 1.
Patients are still able to stay in touch with friends and family via electronic means such as Google Hangouts, Zoom, Jitsi Meet or Apple FaceTime. In many cases, Monument Health hospitals have iPads available for patient use if they don’t have their own devices.
Family and friends may also send e-cards to their hospitalized loved one by visiting the Monument Health E-Cards. The cards are printed in the hospital and delivered with the patient's meal.
