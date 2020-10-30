No-visitor policy to resume Monday at Monument Health due to COVID-19 surge

Monument Health is reinstating its no-visitor policy at all hospitals and emergency departments beginning Monday due to "increasing community transmission of COVID-19 in western South Dakota," the Black Hills hospital system said in a press release.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monument Health has updated visitor policies as conditions change. Since July 27, one visitor or support person has been allowed for hospitalized patients, surgery patients, emergency cases and clinic visits.

The new policy doesn't apply to clinics, outpatient surgeries or outpatient procedures where patients can be accompanied by one person.

The hospitals will have exceptions to allow people to accompany labor-and-delivery patients, patients under 18, patients with developmental disabilities and cases where patient education assistance is needed. There are also exceptions for hospice and end-of-life care.

Visitors under these exceptions may visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, must wear a mask at all times, stay in the patient's room and follow all staff instructions on protective equipment and hygiene. Details can be found here.