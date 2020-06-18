Noem, Allender recognize Juneteenth as a state and city holiday

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City, said in an email to the Journal that Rapid City received a request earlier this week from former city councilor Malcom Chapman to declare Juneteenth as a city holiday. The City issued similar proclamations in 1999 and 2005, he said.

"Juneteenth exemplifies the spirit of freedom for all, especially for those who, while making inventive, scientific, musical and medicinal contributions to America and the world; while serving in every one of America's wars and conflicts, from the revolutionary war forward; and while exemplifying courage, patriotism and exhibiting patience with grace, did so in the face of and in spite of draconian laws and severe inequality," Allender said.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually to commemorate Union army general Gordon Granger’s reading of federal orders in Texas to proclaim the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. Celebrations date to 1866 among church communities in Texas before the state officially declared it a holiday in 1980.

President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863, but news took time to travel and Texas was the most remote of the slave states, with a low presence of Union troops, making enforcement of Lincoln’s proclamation slow and inconsistent there at first.