Noem, Allender to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday

Gov. Kristi Noem declared via proclamation Thursday that June 19, 2020 will be a state holiday for South Dakotans in recognition of Juneteenth, the date that the last remaining enslaved African Americans were emancipated from the Confederate states.

“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom,” Gov. Noem said. “We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”

Several states already observed Juneteenth, which has historical roots in Texas, the first state to make it a holiday in 1980. North Dakota’s governor declared the holiday on Wednesday, leaving South Dakota and Hawaii as the last two states to make a motion to recognize the historical day.

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City, said in an email to the Journal that Rapid City received a request earlier this week from former city councilor Malcom Chapman to declare Juneteenth as a city holiday. Shoemaker said the city will issue a mayoral proclamation tomorrow. The City issued similar proclamations in 1999 and 2005, he said.