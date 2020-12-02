Noem announces new education secretary, housing director

Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that the positions of Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) and the state's Secretary of Education are filled.

Tiffany Sanderson is the next Secretary of Education. Sanderson succeeds Ben Jones, who was named the new executive director of the South Dakota State Historical Society. Sanderson currently serves as a senior policy advisor for Noem, and her portfolio in that role includes K-12 education, higher education and workforce development.

Sanderson said she is excited to partner with educators.

“As a mom of a middle schooler, we can waste no time in strengthening our education system. It’s the most important work we can do for our kids and communities," Sanderson said.

Sanderson lives in Pierre with her husband and son. She graduated from Lemmon High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from South Dakota State University, and master’s degree in administration with an emphasis in human resource management from the University of South Dakota.