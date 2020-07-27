Noem announces online certificate program for workers dislocated by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she would launch UpSkill, a new program to support workers dislocated by COVID-19. The program offers 22 online certificate programs in business, health care and more.

Participants in the program must be eligible for re-employment assistance through the state Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) and be deemed a “dislocated worker.” Those interested can apply for the program now.

Those taking the classes will earn credits at “little or no cost,” according to a press release. The programs begin this fall at the state’s four technical colleges through a partnership between the Board of Technical Education and the DLR.

“South Dakota is poised to bounce back from COVID-19 stronger than ever before. For those looking for a new career path as we get back to normal, UpSkill is here to help you,” Noem said. “This educational program will provide a clear pathway to stable careers.”

The program will help participants enter a new career field, advance in their current field or continue their education, Noem said.