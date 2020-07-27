Noem announces online certificate program for workers dislocated by COVID-19

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she would launch UpSkill, a new program to support workers dislocated by COVID-19. The program offers 22 online certificate programs in business, health care and more.
Participants in the program must be eligible for re-employment assistance through the state Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) and be deemed a “dislocated worker.” Those interested can apply for the program now.
Those taking the classes will earn credits at “little or no cost,” according to a press release. The programs begin this fall at the state’s four technical colleges through a partnership between the Board of Technical Education and the DLR.
“South Dakota is poised to bounce back from COVID-19 stronger than ever before. For those looking for a new career path as we get back to normal, UpSkill is here to help you,” Noem said. “This educational program will provide a clear pathway to stable careers.”
The program will help participants enter a new career field, advance in their current field or continue their education, Noem said.
UpSkill is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding.
Participating technical colleges include Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City.
