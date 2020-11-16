Noem announces staff changes in Game, Fish & Parks

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that Kevin Robling will serve as interim secretary of the department of Game, Fish & Parks.

The announcement follows Thursday's press release from Noem that Kelly Hepler was retiring from the position effective Dec. 15. Robling will begin serving then.

"Kevin (Robling) has a great understanding of our natural resources and conservation priorities, and I look forward to working together to protect and promote all the outdoor opportunities that South Dakota has to offer," Noem said.

Robling received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State University and began his career with the department in 2011 when was hired on as a resource biologist in Sioux Falls and was promoted to a big game biologist in 2012 out of Rapid City. In 2017, he transitioned into a leadership role under Hepler.

Hepler was born in Deadwood and graduated from Spearfish High School. He was appointed Secretary of Game, Fish & Parks by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in 2015.

