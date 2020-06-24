Noem appoints her intern as student regent

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that she would appoint Brock Brown, one of her interns, as a student regent on the Board of Regents.
The student regent is a two-year position on the nine-member board. Brown will take his seat in July, succeeding Lucas Lund, a University of South Dakota graduate previously served in the role.
The student regent serves as the voting student representative for more than 35,000 students enrolled in South Dakota's public higher education system and helps set policy direction on behalf of the student body.
As student regent, Lund served as a member of three committees —budget & finance, academic & student affairs, resource & audit — and reviewed the annual operating budget of over $800 million, according to his LinkedIn page.
“My mission is to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation,” Noem said. “Brock has the right drive, focus, and experience to help the Board of Regents accomplish our shared vision for his generation.”
Brown has worked as an intern in Noem's office since January. He's from Lake Norden and a junior history major with a teaching specialization and political science minor at South Dakota State University and has been involved in student government at SDSU in Hall Government and the Residence Hall Association as president. Brown is also the chairman of the South Dakota College Republicans Executive Board.
He said he hopes to become a high school teacher in South Dakota when he graduates in May 2022.
