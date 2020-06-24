Noem appoints her intern as student regent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that she would appoint Brock Brown, one of her interns, as a student regent on the Board of Regents.

The student regent is a two-year position on the nine-member board. Brown will take his seat in July, succeeding Lucas Lund, a University of South Dakota graduate previously served in the role.

The student regent serves as the voting student representative for more than 35,000 students enrolled in South Dakota's public higher education system and helps set policy direction on behalf of the student body.

As student regent, Lund served as a member of three committees —budget & finance, academic & student affairs, resource & audit — and reviewed the annual operating budget of over $800 million, according to his LinkedIn page.

“My mission is to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation,” Noem said. “Brock has the right drive, focus, and experience to help the Board of Regents accomplish our shared vision for his generation.”