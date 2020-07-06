Noem boarded Air Force One after close contact with positive coronavirus case

Fury said all VIPs, including South Dakota’s congressional delegation, were tested at Mount Rushmore before coming into contact with President Trump.

But health officials say one day after exposure may not be enough time for the incubation period — the time between exposure to the virus and the onset of symptoms — to run its course.

The World Health Organization says the average incubation period is five to six days but for some incubation can take up to 14 days, which is why doctors recommend a 14-day self-quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus. Fury didn’t say whether Noem would self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days.

Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, said for those exposed to COVID-19 symptoms typically take three to five days after exposure to appear.

“If you have no symptoms testing for COVID-19 probably won’t show positive results until three days after exposure,” Kurra said.

Ty White, director of infection prevention and control at Monument Health, said he would advise against testing someone directly after an exposure.