Noem calls out 'herd mentality' of shelter-in-place orders

Reporters pressed Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday on any future actions she may take relating to shelter-in-place orders or other restrictive measures during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.
“The calls to apply for a one-size-fits-all approach to this problem in South Dakota is herd mentality; it’s not leadership,” Noem said.
Gov. Noem said many South Dakotans embraced President Trump’s recent order to stay home for 15 days.
However, Noem said every plan that she puts forward for the state has to be sustained long term, especially since new data suggest that the peak infection rate for South Dakota could lead into July or August, she said.
“I ask everybody out there to consider the lifestyle that you’re living today,” Noem said. “Can you do that until July and August? What you’re asking me to do, if I were to do that, could you live that way until (then)? Then once we send everybody back out to school and living their lives normally, we will hit another patch where we could potentially see increased infections because we’ve now just released everybody out into their communities again to get potentially exposed to the virus again.”
She urged state residents to focus less on national and international news and more on local news and what’s happening in communities in the state.
“This is why it’s so important to take the emotion out of it, so important not to turn on the news and look at New York City and think that’s what Lemmon, South Dakota, is going to face in a month,” Noem said.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said several analytical models suggest that the state could see a death rate of anywhere from 0.5% to 3 percent of the cases.
“That is key to the number of people that get infected and that’s why it’s really hard to identify very finitely what we think that number will be,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “I think we’ve been very clear that we do expect people to pass away from this disease.”
When asked whether she would consider restrictive measures that large metropolitan areas like New York City and Seattle have taken if the data projections for South Dakota’s peak infection rate should change, Noem simply said she was prepared to make the best decisions for South Dakota.
“Everybody around me that has worked with me for years knows that I want as many options as possible, and that I will work hard to make sure that we’re taking appropriate action at the appropriate time,” Noem said.
She added later that she had heard reports of governors in other states who had taken specific restrictive actions in their states and later questioned if that was “the best public health policy going forward.”
In regard to the rapid testing machines for COVID-19 that the state received earlier this week, Malsam-Rysdon wasn’t sure when her department would actually receive them.
“We expect to get those sooner than we will get the testing supplies needed to run those machines on a large scale,” she said. “We are still working on the supply chain issues with the testing material.”
