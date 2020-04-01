Noem calls out 'herd mentality' of shelter-in-place orders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“This is why it’s so important to take the emotion out of it, so important not to turn on the news and look at New York City and think that’s what Lemmon, South Dakota, is going to face in a month,” Noem said.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said several analytical models suggest that the state could see a death rate of anywhere from 0.5% to 3 percent of the cases.

“That is key to the number of people that get infected and that’s why it’s really hard to identify very finitely what we think that number will be,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “I think we’ve been very clear that we do expect people to pass away from this disease.”

When asked whether she would consider restrictive measures that large metropolitan areas like New York City and Seattle have taken if the data projections for South Dakota’s peak infection rate should change, Noem simply said she was prepared to make the best decisions for South Dakota.

“Everybody around me that has worked with me for years knows that I want as many options as possible, and that I will work hard to make sure that we’re taking appropriate action at the appropriate time,” Noem said.