Noem closes schools another week

Gov. Kristi Noem announced at a press conference in Sioux Falls Tuesday that schools will close for another week.

Noem previously announced on Friday that schools would close this week for cleaning and disinfecting. Now, K-12 schools are closed until March 30.

Rapid City Area Schools dispersed packets of learning material Tuesday that would cover three weeks of learning materials for students, in case school closures must go any longer.

This is an ongoing story. The Journal will add more information once it becomes available.

