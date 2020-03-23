Noem confirms community spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota

“Our projections indicate that we will not peak, but we will continue to increase in positive COVID-19 tests into May, possibly early June,” she said. “We project that we will continue to see dramatic increases in infections for the next eight weeks and work to continue to proactively take care of people.”

Ohio and Louisiana are the most recent states to announce lockdowns, or stay-at-home orders, which will take effect Monday night.

Noem said we’re “not at that point” of issuing lockdowns in South Dakota, and that there are plans in place in case we get to that point. She said the National Guard has the resources for that.

Hospitals and schools

Malsam-Rysdon said that the $4.5 million the state received from the Centers for Disease Control on March 11 will go towards support for hospitals across the state.

She didn’t specify whether the funding would go towards ventilators or personal protective equipment; both are in short supply across the U.S., and both are needed in hospitals for any patients who will be hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.