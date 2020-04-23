Noem criticizes Congress for attaching strings to $1.25 billion in federal relief aid

Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday that the $1.25 billion in federal funding that Congress sent to the state has “tied our hands” on how the state can allocate the funding and spend the money.
Noem said she can only spend it is on COVID-19 relief, which she doesn't want to do.
“I can’t spend it to make up some of the difference that we’re seeing from our economy stalling,” Noem said. “It is not conservative to force a governor to spend money in areas that's not necessary.”
She said Congress has informed her that they don’t want her to replace revenue loss in the state but want her to “go out and create a bunch of new government programs."
“I don’t want to blow more than a billion dollars growing government, creating massive new programs that aren’t really necessary,” she said, noting that she didn’t want to have to slash teacher funding, cancel highway maintenance or defund nursing homes.
“But that is the situation they are putting me in,” she added. “That is not conservative.”
Noem said she wouldn’t know about sales tax numbers for March until May and wouldn’t know about sales tax revenues for April until June. So far, the state has seen a 50 percent decrease in video lottery revenue, she said.
Races on, fans aren't
Park Jefferson Speedway and Raceway Park will both hold races over the weekend but without spectators.
Park Jefferson Speedway sold 700 tickets for its Saturday races, and Raceway Park sold 500 tickets for its Sunday races.
Raceway Park cited “pressure” from the Governor’s Office, county commissioners, Department of Health and CDC as reasons to host the races without spectators, the park said on Facebook.
Noem said Thursday in her daily press conference that she did not directly or personally ask them to host the races without spectators, but pointed to her Wednesday press conference where she strongly recommended people not to attend.
Raceway Park will issue complete refunds, it said on Facebook, and will let those who purchased tickets watch the races at home on TV.
Park Jefferson Speedway said they made their decision to move forward without spectators after discussions with the Department of Health, other state officials and county commissioners. Spectators with tickets will be refunded.
