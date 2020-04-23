Noem criticizes Congress for attaching strings to $1.25 billion in federal relief aid

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday that the $1.25 billion in federal funding that Congress sent to the state has “tied our hands” on how the state can allocate the funding and spend the money.

Noem said she can only spend it is on COVID-19 relief, which she doesn't want to do.

“I can’t spend it to make up some of the difference that we’re seeing from our economy stalling,” Noem said. “It is not conservative to force a governor to spend money in areas that's not necessary.”

She said Congress has informed her that they don’t want her to replace revenue loss in the state but want her to “go out and create a bunch of new government programs."

“I don’t want to blow more than a billion dollars growing government, creating massive new programs that aren’t really necessary,” she said, noting that she didn’t want to have to slash teacher funding, cancel highway maintenance or defund nursing homes.

“But that is the situation they are putting me in,” she added. “That is not conservative.”