Noem hires Minnesota man to be policy analyst for First Gentleman's Initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kristi Noem has hired a Minnesota man to serve as a policy analyst in the governor's office with an emphasis on the First Gentleman’s Initiative, which is being led by her husband.

Ben Koisti is a 2019 graduate from the University of Minnesota Crookston where he studied business management and served in student government, according to his LinkedIn page.

Most recently, he worked as the assistant superintendent at the Moorhead Country Club since March 2019. He also played golf at the U of M. Koisti will earn $55,000 a year in his new position, according to open.sd.gov.

Ian Fury, communications director for Noem’s office, said the First Gentleman’s Initiative focuses on “reminding folks that South Dakota’s small towns are some of the best places to raise a family or start a business.”

The social media initiative was launched in October 2019. It is being spearheaded by the governor's husband, Bryon Noem.

The initiative parallels Noem’s recent $369,500 ad campaign, which encourages Minnesotans “burdened by recent government overreach and unprecedented regulation” to move to South Dakota.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.