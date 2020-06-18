Noem recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday, Allender proclaims Juneteenth Day Friday

Gov. Kristi Noem declared via proclamation Thursday that June 19, 2020 will be a state holiday for South Dakotans in recognition of Juneteenth, the date that the last remaining enslaved African Americans were emancipated from the Confederate states.
“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom,” Gov. Noem said. “We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal.’”
Several states already observe Juneteenth, which has historical roots in Texas, the first state to make it a holiday in 1980. North Dakota’s governor declared the holiday on Wednesday, leaving South Dakota and Hawaii as the last two states to make a motion to recognize the historical day.
Mayor Steve Allender issued a proclamation Thursday afternoon declaring Friday as Juneteenth Day in Rapid City and asked citizens to learn more about the holiday and the contributions of African-Americans.
"I call upon all citizens of Rapid City to pay special observance to this day in honor of the ongoing and historic contributions our African American brothers and sisters have made in growing and strengthening our country and community," Allender said.
Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City, said in an email to the Journal that Rapid City received a request earlier this week from former city councilor Malcom Chapman to declare Juneteenth as a city holiday. The City issued similar proclamations in 1999 and 2005, he said.
"Juneteenth exemplifies the spirit of freedom for all, especially for those who, while making inventive, scientific, musical and medicinal contributions to America and the world; while serving in every one of America's wars and conflicts, from the revolutionary war forward; and while exemplifying courage, patriotism and exhibiting patience with grace, did so in the face of and in spite of draconian laws and severe inequality," Allender said.
Juneteenth is celebrated annually to commemorate Union army general Gordon Granger’s reading of federal orders in Texas to proclaim the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. Celebrations date to 1866 among church communities in Texas before the state officially declared it a holiday in 1980.
President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863, but news took time to travel and Texas was the most remote of the slave states, with a low presence of Union troops, making enforcement of Lincoln’s proclamation slow and inconsistent there at first.
While states have celebrated the holiday for years, Juneteenth is still not recognized as a federal holiday, and there has been pressure in recent days from Black Lives Matter protesters nationwide who have called for action to address the nation’s legacy of racial oppression and discrimination in the wake of Minneapolis police officers killing George Floyd.
President Trump has yet to declare Juneteenth a holiday. Trump didn’t know the holiday’s significance to Black communities, and chose Tulsa, Oklahoma as the location for his first campaign rally since the COVID-19 pandemic for June 19. Trump rescheduled the rally after learning of the date’s significance, moving it to June 20.
