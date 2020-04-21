Noem recommends residents not attend car races this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday afternoon that she strongly recommends people not attend the car races in Jefferson on Saturday, which have sold more than 700 tickets.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for them to attend. I still recommend that we follow the plans I have laid out for South Dakota where we don’t gather in sizes of over 10, and that folks continue to social distance,” Noem said.

Union County commissioners said there was nothing they could do to stop the races. When asked about any message the event might send to out-of-state promoters who wish to hold events in the state, Noem said she encourages people to stay home.

“We did during the legislative session attempt to bring a bill that would give counties some of the authority that cities would have, but the legislature did not support that bill,” Noem said. “I think the county is probably accurate in saying that they wish they had a few more tools to deal with the situation, but from the state level and what I’m recommending is that people not go.”

Unemployment

Noem said the state economic loan assistance program has helped more than 100 businesses, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, tourism, manufacturing and others.