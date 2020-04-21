Noem recommends residents not attend car races this weekend

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday afternoon that she strongly recommends people not attend the car races in Jefferson on Saturday, which have sold more than 700 tickets.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea for them to attend. I still recommend that we follow the plans I have laid out for South Dakota where we don’t gather in sizes of over 10, and that folks continue to social distance,” Noem said.
Union County commissioners said there was nothing they could do to stop the races. When asked about any message the event might send to out-of-state promoters who wish to hold events in the state, Noem said she encourages people to stay home.
“We did during the legislative session attempt to bring a bill that would give counties some of the authority that cities would have, but the legislature did not support that bill,” Noem said. “I think the county is probably accurate in saying that they wish they had a few more tools to deal with the situation, but from the state level and what I’m recommending is that people not go.”
Unemployment
Noem said the state economic loan assistance program has helped more than 100 businesses, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, tourism, manufacturing and others.
The relief funds have added up to $5 million so far, and the loans range from $5,000 to $75,000 for businesses.
Marcia Hultman, secretary of labor and regulation, said many people are anxious to begin receiving their jobless benefits and asked people to be considerate of the fact that there are many claims to be processed.
Hultman estimated 74 percent of the people with unemployment claims receive their benefits in a timely manner and that 26 percent of the claims have had issues.
Some issues with processing claims include questions about separations from their last employer, information about wages from other states and people who may have entered personal information incorrectly.
Hultman said most people will receive their claims back in 14 days, but for those who have an issue with filing it can be up to four weeks before they see their first benefit.
Smithfield
In an April 13 FOX News interview on live TV, Noem talked about the outbreak at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, which was a day after the plant closed indefinitely.
“We believe that 99 percent of what’s going on today wasn’t happening inside the facility, it was more at home, where these employees were going home and spreading some of the virus because a lot of these folks that work at the plant live in the same community, the same building, sometimes in the same apartment,” Noem said.
When the plant closed on April 12, the Department of Health had confirmed 293 positive tests among employees.
Noem didn’t say Tuesday whether the 99 percent reference came from the Department of Health or CDC, but she would continue to look into the percentages.
“When the facility is shut down, if there is spread happening, that it would be happening in the community,” Noem said. “At the time of closure, that certainly would be where the spread would be happening because there were not employees in that plant.”
Maggie Seidel, senior advisor and policy director to Noem, said the 99 percent statistic referred to the fact that the plant was closed on the day of the FOX News interview.
“We are continuing to work with Smithfield and with their employees, family members and community members to make sure that we’re aggressively testing and that we’re isolating those who are testing positive so that we can slow down the spread,” Noem said.
Noem said she still didn’t have the final CDC report about the outbreak at Smithfield.
Concerned about COVID-19?
