Noem releases 'back to normal' plan seven weeks after first COVID-19 cases in the state

Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan Tuesday for the state to go “back to normal” if there is a downward trajectory of illness and cases in a 14-day period.
The plan comes seven weeks after the first five cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Dakota on March 10.
Noem said at her daily press briefing that South Dakotans have done a “tremendous job” of taking responsibility for their personal health and safety.
“Ultimately, it is the people themselves that are primarily responsible for their safety,” she said. “They are the ones who are entrusted with expansive freedoms. They are free to exercise their rights to work, worship and to play or to stay at home and to conduct social distancing.”
In order to initiate the plan, the state must see a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period as well as a decline in cases in areas with community spread.
There must also be a plan in place so all people with COVID-19 symptoms can receive a test upon recommendation from their provider.
Health officials have repeatedly said asymptomatic people will not be tested because of supply shortages, but the plan allows for that in the case of hotspots and major outbreaks.
“Testing of asymptomatic people would come into play if mass testing occurs in reaction to a specific hotspot,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary.
To initiate the plan, there must also be no clusters or outbreaks posing a threat to public health.
If any new outbreaks or clusters appear, as in the case of Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls which has seen more than a 1,000 cases connected to the plant, Noem said she would make decisions and take action on a county-by-county basis. Noem has issued several executive orders specific to Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which contain the Sioux Falls metro area.
Hospitals must meet the following criteria in order for the plan to take effect: they must be able to treat all patients without crisis care, there must be active infection testing and antibody testing for all employees, and there must be an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all patients and employees.
The state must also meet two criteria for the plan to take effect. The Department of Health must have the capacity to rapidly investigate cases and to initiate isolation and quarantine.
Second, the state’s emergency operation center must maintain a rapid response team to support high-risk businesses with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The plan
On an individual level, Noem’s plan says people should continue to practice good hygiene, stay home when sick and practice physical distancing.
Vulnerable people should take extra care to practice good hygiene, avoid sick people and stay home whenever possible.
Employers are encouraged to practice good hygiene and sanitation, especially in high-traffic areas. They should also encourage employees to stay home when sick, according to the plan.
If any employers were previously operating via telework, the plan says they should begin transitioning employees back to the workplace.
Employers should also screen their employees for symptoms before they enter the workplace where appropriate, the plan says.
Schools are instructed to continue remote learning and to consider a limited return to in-person instruction to “check in” before the school year ends.
Noem said she would let local school districts decide whether they would go back to school full-time and said they would all likely pursue a modified action plan.
Hospitals are instructed to reserve 30 percent of their beds for COVID-19 patients and maintain PPE storage to meet the surge demand.
Other hospitals and surgery centers must have updated transfer protocols and adequate stores of PPE.
Non-hospital health care can resume with adequate stores of independently sourced PPE.
Health care providers are also supposed to continue to restrict visits to senior care facilities and hospitals.
Businesses that promote public gatherings, such as restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes, casinos, coffee shops, recreational or athletic facilities, health clubs or entertainment venues, are instructed to resume operations in a manner that allows for reasonable physical distancing, good hygiene and sanitation.
Those businesses should also consider restricting occupancy and continue innovating in “this uncertain environment,” the plan says.
In the plan, local governments should consider current and future actions in light of the aforementioned guidelines.
The plan says churches, day-care centers and other businesses were never required to close.
The FAQ section of the plan mentions that South Dakota never prohibited travel to or from other states or within the state, but that residents and visitors should use common sense.
Testing
Malsam-Rysdon said the state still projects 30 percent of South Dakotans will get infected with COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic.
She said there’s a three-tier plan in place for testing. First, the state will work on its lab capacity between clinics, hospitals and the state public health lab to diversify testing. Second, the state is advocating for more supplies and testing in commercial labs and rural areas.
The third tier is to support mass-testing events. Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s mobile public health laboratory will be used for this.
Mass testing events are “geared towards situations where we have at-risk, vulnerable people or hotspots in communities,” she said. “We’re one of few states that actually has this.”
Malsam-Rysdon also said the state can currently process 3,000 tests a day and will soon be able to process 5,000. The state processed 237 tests Tuesday: 68 positive and 169 negative.
To date, the state has tested less than 2 percent of its population. According to the latest Department of Health data available Tuesday, the department has found 2,313 positives so far and 14,299 negatives. Of 884,659 South Dakotans from the 2019 census estimates, that is 1.88 percent of the population that has been tested.
When asked about whether the testing rates are adequate enough to inform whether the state goes back to normal as detailed in the plan, Noem responded that the numbers are based on the amount of people who were sick, and who had a doctor recommend they get tested.
“That’s not something we decide; it’s something a patient decides with their doctor. That’s why that many tests are run each and every day,” Noem said.
Case numbers from the Department of Health don’t reflect patients who have the virus but aren’t tested. State health officials have said multiple times that only symptomatic individuals are tested for COVID-19.
Malsam-Rysdon said there are 108 different instruments, or testing machines, spread throughout the state in 40 different communities.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said previous data projections showed the state would need 2,500 beds at its peak infection rate and 1,300 ventilators. Those numbers have reduced and the state now needs 2,200 beds and 600 ventilators at its peak infection date in mid-June.
Clayton also said data about the length of hospital stay has reduced from seven to six days for many of South Dakota’s patients.
Fireworks
Fireworks are moving forward at Mount Rushmore on July 3 this year.
Noem said she’s excited the event will be happening and she wasn’t yet concerned about the spread of COVID-19 at the ceremony.
“We will continue to evaluate what the crowd looks like, and how we’ll be able to facilitate the event,” she said. “Regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off.”
