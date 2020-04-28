Noem releases 'back to normal' plan seven weeks after first COVID-19 cases in the state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan Tuesday for the state to go “back to normal” if there is a downward trajectory of illness and cases in a 14-day period.

The plan comes seven weeks after the first five cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Dakota on March 10.

Noem said at her daily press briefing that South Dakotans have done a “tremendous job” of taking responsibility for their personal health and safety.

“Ultimately, it is the people themselves that are primarily responsible for their safety,” she said. “They are the ones who are entrusted with expansive freedoms. They are free to exercise their rights to work, worship and to play or to stay at home and to conduct social distancing.”

In order to initiate the plan, the state must see a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period as well as a decline in cases in areas with community spread.

There must also be a plan in place so all people with COVID-19 symptoms can receive a test upon recommendation from their provider.