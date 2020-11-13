Noem’s office declines to disclose travel and security costs while she campaigned for President Trump

Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is declining to disclose the amount it cost the state to send her on numerous campaign appearances for President Trump. It would not provide the travel costs or security costs, including for the Highway Patrol detail that travels with the governor.

The Journal had asked governor's spokesman Ian Fury and Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan how much the state has paid for Noem’s travel and security during out-of-state travel from July 1 to Nov. 3, and to provide an itemized breakdown of each trip, including the travel location, date(s), purpose of the travel and the cost of security and travel paid by the state.

Her office would only provide the cost of one trip for official state business to Washington, D.C., from July 21 - 23 for “meetings related to the coronavirus response,” which cost $1,101.16 in federal coronavirus relief funds and included hotels, meals and ground transportation.

“Regarding your request for security information, pursuant to SDCL 1-27-1.5(8), this Office does not release information relating to security,” said the response for the information request from Katie Hruska, deputy general counsel.

