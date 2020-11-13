 Skip to main content
Noem’s office declines to disclose travel and security costs while she campaigned for President Trump
Governor Noem and Trump

President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls on Sept. 17, 2018.

 Journal file

Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is declining to disclose the amount it cost the state to send her on numerous campaign appearances for President Trump. It would not provide the travel costs or security costs, including for the Highway Patrol detail that travels with the governor.

The Journal had asked governor's spokesman Ian Fury and Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan how much the state has paid for Noem’s travel and security during out-of-state travel from July 1 to Nov. 3, and to provide an itemized breakdown of each trip, including the travel location, date(s), purpose of the travel and the cost of security and travel paid by the state.

Her office would only provide the cost of one trip for official state business to Washington, D.C., from July 21 - 23 for “meetings related to the coronavirus response,” which cost $1,101.16 in federal coronavirus relief funds and included hotels, meals and ground transportation.

“Regarding your request for security information, pursuant to SDCL 1-27-1.5(8), this Office does not release information relating to security,” said the response for the information request from Katie Hruska, deputy general counsel.

The law Hruska cites says certain records are not open to inspection and copying, specifically for information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property including “public safety information that would create a substantial likelihood of endangering public safety or property, if disclosed.”

Gov. Noem traveled as a surrogate for the Trump campaign multiple times during the time period the Journal was seeking information for, including on Oct. 28 when two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers “responded” to a man brandishing two weapons at a Trump campaign event in Maine.

When asked Oct. 28 whether the state, the Noem campaign or the Trump campaign paid for the troopers’ travel and the specific cost of their travel, policy director Maggie Seidel said “the governor’s security is always state business, and we don’t comment on security.”

Neither Seidel nor Fury would disclose the cost, citing security concerns.

Noem’s campaign stops for President Trump include the following:

  • Aug. 19: North Carolina for Dan Forest for Governor campaign

  • Aug. 21: Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

  • Sept. 4: Keynote speaker at Pottawattamie County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Iowa

  • Sept. 8: Ohio for Women for Trump event

  • Sept. 17: Workers for Trump event in Shelby, Michigan

  • Sept. 20: Nebraska

  • Sept. 30: Shorewood, Minnesota

  • Oct. 1: Sparta, Wisconsin

  • Oct. 8-9: AMPFest in Miami, Florida

  • Oct. 10-11: Women for Trump event in Hermantown, Minnesota, and other Minnesota towns

  • Oct. 12: Marshall, Minnesota

  • Oct. 13: Nebraska

  • Oct. 15: New Hampshire

  • Oct. 19: Dallas, Texas

  • Oct. 19: Clay shoot and barbeque luncheon in Waukesha, Wisconsin

  • Oct. 27: Trump rally in Omaha, Nebraska

  • Oct. 28: New Hampshire and Maine

  • Oct. 29-30: Mar-a-Lago Club, Palm Beach, Florida

